Mary Clifford (née O'Connor)
Mountluke, Cahersiveen
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday from 5pm to 7.45pm followed by removal to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.
Family Flowers Only Please
Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen
Predeceased by her husband Mike Jerry Clifford and her brothers Mick, Donie and Jack.
Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces-in-law Tom and Noreen, Mike and Gillian and John Paul and Rebecca, her niece and nephew-in-law Mary B and Barry, her grandnieces, her grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.
