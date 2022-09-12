Mary Church of Leedale, Caherslee, Tralee

Reposing at home in Leedale on Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information;

Beloved daughter of the late Jeremiah & Peggy and dearest sister of Teresa.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews Kevin & Colm, grandnieces Síomha, Tuiren, Luisne & Fionnula, brother-in-law Tom, Kevin’s wife Aoife, Colm’s partner Betina, her cousins, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace