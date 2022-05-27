Mary Burns (nee Sheehan), Glenlough, Sneem, Co Kerry

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday, (May 31st) from 5.30 pm to 7.15 pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem to arrive at 8.00 pm. Requiem Mass for Mary Burns (nee Sheehan) will take place on Wednesday, (June 1st) at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to Sneem cemetery. Mary's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on .stmichaelschurchsneem.org

Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu to The Irish Kidney Association

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.