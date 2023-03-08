Mary Burke née Hanrahan, Golf Side, Ballyeagh and formerly of Main St. Ballybunion.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Des, her brothers Michael and Don, her sisters Breda, Peggy and Kathleen who died in infancy. Dearly loved and missed by her children Pauline, Gerard, Joseph, Anne and Una, her sister Lou, living in LA, her loving grandchildren Nessan, Lesley-Anne, Darragh, Desmond, Jemma, Michaela, Cormac, Laura, Ursula, Suzanne, Sinead, Shay and Eve and her adored great-grandchildren Hugo and Oisin, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in-law Pat, Pancho and Simon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces & friends, her carer Caroline and Yorkie the family dog.

Mary's remains will repose at her home on Friday, March 10th, from 4.00-7.00pm. Her funeral cortége will arrive at St John's Church, Ballybunion, on Saturday, March 11th, at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Interment will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. For those unable to attend, Mary's requiem Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.