Mary Brassil née Galvin of Coolagown and formerly Dromerin, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel, on
Monday 18th July from 6:30 to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11:30 am in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
or care of the Gleasure
Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Family information-
Beloved wife of the late Thomas and dear mother of Mag, Tom, Rose, Maurice, Liam, Siobhan, Kerry, Noel, Ash and Pam and mother-in-law of the late Julie.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Sharon, Jackie, Allan, Adam, Eimear, Danni, Noah, Emmett, Oisin, Amy, Naomi and Conor, great-grandson Reece, daughter-in-law Ania, sons-in-law Denny, Nordine, Nicky and Willie, Sharon’s husband John, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.
