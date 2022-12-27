Mary Anne Edwards (née Lynch)

Mary Anne Edwards (nee) Lynch "St. Anthonys", Doon West, Ballybunion, passed away peacefully, on the 29th December 2022, in University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Johnny (Batt) and Johanna Lynch, her brother John and sister in law Jacinta.
Rest in Peace
Adored wife of Sam, dearly loved and cherished by her children Margaret, Sean, Sammy and Siobhán, her much loved grandchildren John, James, Sinéad, Mai, Fionn, Cathal and Conor. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sisters Eileen and Bridie, her aunty Peg, sons in law Andy and Tim, daughters in law Bernadette and Christine brothers in law, sisters in law and all her extended family, friends and neighbours.
Mary Anne will repose in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm on Friday Dec 30th. Her funeral cortege will depart her home on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass in St. John's Church, Ballybunion at 11.00am. Interment will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
For those unable to attend, Mass will be live-streamed on
