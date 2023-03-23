Advertisement

Martina Reidy nee 0’Connor, Knockeen Castleisland

Reposing at Tangneys Funersl Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm . Removal from her residence on Monday morning at 10:30am arriving to Brendan’s church Clogher Ballymacelligott for RequiemMass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery Ballymacellgott

