Martina Reidy nee 0’Connor, Knockeen Castleisland

Reposing at Tangneys Funersl Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm . Removal from her residence on Monday morning at 10:30am arriving to Brendan’s church Clogher Ballymacelligott for RequiemMass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery Ballymacellgott