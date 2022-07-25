Advertisement

Martha Buckley Nee Carrigy,

Martha Buckley Nee Carrigy, Sandhill Lodge, Sandhill Road, Ballybunion.

Reposing at her residence, Sandhill Lodge, on Tuesday, 26th July from 5.00pm to 8.00pm.  Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. John`s Church, Ballybunion where requiem mass for Martha will be celebrated at 11.00am.  Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.  Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, UHK

 

Family Information:

Peacefully at her home on 24th July

Surrounded by her heartbroken family. Pre-deceased by her husband, Liam, daughter, Patricia, sons, Pádraig, Thomas and Ciarán and granddaughter, Blaithín Buckley.

Deeply regretted by her daughters, Eileen and Susan, her sons, Willie Joe, Michael, Paul, Noel, Seán, Eoin and Fergal, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

