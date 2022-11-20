Marina Fitzell née West, Carhoonakilla, Tarbert and formerly of Gortatlea, Tralee.
Advertisement
Arriving at St. Brendan's Church of Ireland, Tarbert on Wednesday at 1:30pm, where the Funeral Service for Martina Fitzell née West will take place at 2pm. Interment to follow in the adjoining churchyard.
Recommended
Kerry landscapes feature in photography competitionNov 20, 2022 15:11
Councillor says there are concerns regarding Kerry’s ability to cater for tourists as accommodation being used for refugeesNov 20, 2022 16:11
Over €8.8 million to be paid to farmers in Kerry under GLAS schemeNov 20, 2022 18:11
Riverside park and walkway in Killorglin to be considered for fundingNov 20, 2022 18:11
Company must do archaeological assessment on vacant Tralee building earmarked for restaurantNov 20, 2022 13:11