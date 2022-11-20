Advertisement

Marina Fitzell née West

Nov 21, 2022 09:11 By receptionradiokerry
Marina Fitzell née West

Marina Fitzell née West, Carhoonakilla, Tarbert and formerly of Gortatlea, Tralee.

Arriving at St. Brendan's Church of Ireland, Tarbert on Wednesday at 1:30pm, where the Funeral Service for Martina Fitzell née West will take place at 2pm.  Interment to follow in the adjoining churchyard.

