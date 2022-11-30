Marie Murphy, Aughacureen, Killarney.
Beloved daughter of the late John and Noreen and loving sister of the late Eileen. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her brothers Con, Seamus and Seán, sisters-in-law Breda, Gennie and Anna, her nieces Shauna, Amy, Kate and Abigail, nephews John, Jack, Luke and the late Seamus Óg, aunty Mairead and aunty Maura, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at her home Aughacureen, Killarney V93C5P1 on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral cortége leaving her home on Monday morning at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in The Prince Of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Burial afterwards in Old Aghadoe Cemetery.
