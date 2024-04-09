Marie McEnery née McNamara, Dromin House, Ballybunion. Peacefully, on April 8th, 2024, at her home. Predeceased by her husband Denis, her brothers John Gerard, Thomas and sister Kit. Marie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Thomas, daughters Miriam and Anne Maria, sons-in-law Martin and Niall, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Sinéad, Róisín, Ultan, Iarlaith and Eimear, brother George, sister Ann (Lynch), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening, April 10th, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Thursday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Marie being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com