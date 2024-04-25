Advertisement

Marie Healy (née Leahy)

Apr 25, 2024 12:56 By receptionradiokerry
Marie Healy (née Leahy)

he death has occurred of

Marie Healy
(née Leahy)

Castle Demesne, Tralee, Kerry

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday afternoon at 1.45 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at 2.00 p.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath cemetery.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.

 

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus