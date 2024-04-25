Marie Healy (née Leahy)

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday afternoon at 1.45 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at 2.00 p.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.