he death has occurred of
Marie Healy
(née Leahy)
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday afternoon at 1.45 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at 2.00 p.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.
Advertisement
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Kerry TD says government bill conflating fundraising with gambling will cost clubs and charities thousands of euroApr 25, 2024 12:10
Driver caught going twice the speed limit in TarbertApr 25, 2024 11:43
4 Irish Boxers Going For Medals TodayApr 25, 2024 10:18
Thursday Local Soccer Results And FixturesApr 25, 2024 10:15
Manchester United Come From Behind Twice To WinApr 25, 2024 10:13