Margaret Talbot née Goggin of Birmingham and formerly Kelly's Height, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry,

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning (10th May) at 11:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family information- Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Michael, Margaret and John. Predeceased by her parents James and Mary Goggin and her brothers Michael, Jimmy, Thomas, Paddy and Frank. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Clara, Brian, Laura and John, brother John Joe, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, son-in-law Ian, sisters-in-law Peggy, Eileen, Josie & Doreen, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace