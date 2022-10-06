Margaret (Peggy) O'Sullivan, Lenamore Ballylongford & Los Angeles, California.

Reception of Margaret's ashes will be received into St Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford on Monday morning October 24th at 11am, followed by Requiem Mass, celebrating the life of Margaret. Mass will be followed by the committal of her ashes at Lislaughtin Abbey immediately afterwards.

Margaret’s family are conscious of Covid in these times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are mindful of this also please. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

Family Information: Margaret (Peggy) passed peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Saturday September 10th 2022. Margaret is predeceased by her beloved parents Tim and Margaret her sister Maura Duffy and twin brother Diarmuid R.I.P. Margaret is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Nora and Helen and brother John Martin, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, family relatives and dear friends both in Ireland and California.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.