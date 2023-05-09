The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Kelly (née O'Callaghan)

Camden Town, London and formerly of Knocknagoshel

Margaret (nee O’Callaghan) Kelly, Camden Town, London and formerly of Knocknagoshel died peacefully on April 27th, 2023 at Muriel Street Care Home, North London. Predeceased by her husband Noel. Loving Mother of David, Alan and Margaret; she will also be sadly missed by all her loving grandchildren, daughters-in-law Ellen, Jackie, son-in-law Mark, extended family in Ireland, friends and her wonderful carers at Muriel Street Care Home.

May Margaret (Peggy) Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this Friday evening, May 12th, from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass for Margaret will take place on Saturday in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel at 2pm, followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Family flowers only please.

Live streaming of Margaret's Requiem Mass will be available on the

Advertisement

St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.