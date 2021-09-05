Advertisement

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Corkery née O’Connor

Sep 6, 2021 13:09 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret ‘Peggy’ Corkery née O’Connor, Gleninchaquin Park, The Cascade, Gleninchaquin, Tuosist, Kenmare.
Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare tomorrow Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm for family and close friends.
Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in Dauros Church, which will be livestreamed on www.mycondolences.ie
Followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.
Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

