Advertisement

Margaret (Pearl) Fitzgerald (née Joy)

May 2, 2023 08:05 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret (Pearl) Fitzgerald (née Joy)

Margaret (Pearl) Fitzgerald, (née Joy), Leith West, Tralee and late of Listowel, Lathive, Dingle and the UK, died suddenly in her residence on 26th. April 2023.  Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick and sister, Sr. Catherine.  Sadly missed by her sons, Robert and Derek, brothers Gary, John and Liam, her sister Annetta, daughter in law, brothers in law John and Gerarld, her adorable grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.  May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in the Fuchsia Room, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee, on Thursday 4th. May, 6 30pm to 8 00pm.  Funeral cortége arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Tralee at 10.30am  on Friday morning for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be livestreamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net  

Advertisement

Burial afterwards in Reilig Caitlíona, Ventry.  Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee on 0667121119 or 0876865632

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus