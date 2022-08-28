Margaret Pauline Kenneally (Nee O'Reilly), Moorepark East, Kilworth, Co. Cork and formerly of Gortacreenteen, Kilgarvan, Co. Kerry and New York.
Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Tuesday August 30th from 5pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday August 31st in Kilgarvan Church at 11am, followed by Burial afterwards in Local Cemetery Kilgarvan.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.
