Advertisement

Margaret Pauline Kenneally (Nee O'Reilly)

Aug 29, 2022 16:08 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret Pauline Kenneally (Nee O'Reilly)

Margaret Pauline Kenneally (Nee O'Reilly),  Moorepark East, Kilworth, Co. Cork and formerly of Gortacreenteen, Kilgarvan, Co. Kerry and New York.

Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Tuesday August 30th from 5pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday August 31st in Kilgarvan Church at 11am, followed by Burial afterwards in Local Cemetery Kilgarvan.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus