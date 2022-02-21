Margaret O’Connor née Walsh, Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ballylongford.

Margaret is very sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, sons Micheál and Diarmuid, daughters Natasha and Caraíosa, sons-in-law Humphrey and Seamus, dughters-in-law Nora and Karen, grandchildren Ciara, Daniel, Aaron, Susan, Gerry and Darren, sister Marie, brother-in-law Joseph, sisters-in-law Ita and Mary, nephews, niece, all her other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass for Margaret O’Connor née Walsh will take place on Thursday at 11am in the Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

Mass will be live streamed on:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

House Private Please.