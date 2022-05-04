Margaret O'Connor née Lyons, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee.

Peacefully, on May 4th, 2022, at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Predeceased by her parents Anne and Patrick and sister Catherine. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband James, sons Eoin and Ciaran, daughters Rose, Carol and Orla, grandchildren Sam, Ben, Isabelle and Klara Ann, daughters-in-law Katie and Mary El, sons-in-law Padraig and Neil, aunt Eileen, uncles Edward, Jack and Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen, on Saturday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 11 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.