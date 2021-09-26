Margaret O Shea Coromór, Valentia Island
Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning to The Church of Saints Derarca and Teresa, Chapeltown, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Lynch’s funeral directors Valentia
Recommended
Average house price in Kerry rises to almost €230,000Sep 27, 2021 08:09
Kerry TD calls for legislation to allow peat harvestingSep 26, 2021 16:09
Almost 14,000 Kerry households in receipt of fuel allowance last winterSep 27, 2021 08:09
Kerryman to walk flock of sheep across London Bridge this afternoonSep 26, 2021 13:09
Kerry Lotto player is €250,000 richer todaySep 26, 2021 17:09