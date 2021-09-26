Advertisement

Margaret O' Shea.

Margaret O' Shea.

Margaret O Shea  Coromór, Valentia Island

Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning to The Church of Saints Derarca and Teresa, Chapeltown, for 11am Mass.  Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch’s funeral directors Valentia

