Margaret Mulcahy née O’Keeffe, Stagmount, Rockchapel and formerly of Boherbue, Co. Cork.
A private funeral mass will take place on tomorrow Saturday at 2pm in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.
