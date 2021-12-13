Margaret Moore (née Murphy), Ballyard Road, Blennerville, Tralee and formerly of Bray, Co Wicklow

Funeral arriving to St Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Thursday December,16th at 10.40 am for 11.00am, Requiem Mass,

followed by burial in Annagh Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for Margaret will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/StJohnsTralee

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge.

Enquiries to McElligott's funeral home, Tralee

Family Information: Daughters Michelle, Anna-Marie and Lisa, grandchildren John, Stephen, Saorlait, Roesia, Albha, Ciarán & Sorcha, sister Maureen, nephew Blayne, great-grandchildren Adam, Emma-Kate & Dylan, sons-in-law Brendan & Pat, daughter-in-law Pamela, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.