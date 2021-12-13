Advertisement

Margaret Moore (née Murphy).

Dec 14, 2021 11:12 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret Moore (née Murphy).

Margaret Moore (née Murphy), Ballyard Road, Blennerville, Tralee and formerly of Bray, Co Wicklow

Funeral arriving to St Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Thursday December,16th at 10.40 am for 11.00am, Requiem Mass,

followed by burial in Annagh Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass for Margaret will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/StJohnsTralee

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge.

Enquiries to McElligott's funeral home, Tralee

Advertisement

Family Information: Daughters Michelle, Anna-Marie and Lisa, grandchildren John, Stephen, Saorlait, Roesia, Albha, Ciarán & Sorcha, sister Maureen, nephew Blayne, great-grandchildren Adam, Emma-Kate & Dylan, sons-in-law Brendan & Pat, daughter-in-law Pamela, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus