Margaret Mary Connolly née Fitzpatrick

Sep 21, 2021 07:09 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret Mary Connolly Née Fitzpatrick, Rahoonane, Tralee and late of Sportsfield Drive, Ballyduff

Reposing at Lawlors Funeral Home, Ballyduff this evening from 5 to 7pm for family and close friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11am in Saints Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
Enquiries to Lawlor's Funeral Directors, Ballyduff.

