Margaret (Mage) Powell née Wall
Urban Terrace, Boherbee, Tralee
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (December 27th) from 6.30PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning (December 28th) at 9.40AM for Requiem Mass at 10.00AM followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Margaret’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
House Private Please
Margaret (Mage) is pre-deceased by her husband Redmond, son James and brothers Patrick and Jackie
Deeply regretted by her sons Christy, Gene and Redmond, daughter Cathy, brother Jimmy, sister Kathleen, her 19 grand-children, her 31 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Maurice, daughters-in-law Anne, Rena and Jacinta, brother-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends
