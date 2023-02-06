Margaret (Mag) Deenihan, Ballinclogher, Lixnaw and 26 Caherdenane,, North Circular Road, Tralee; passed away peacefully in University Hospital, Limerick, surrounded by her loving family on Monday 6th February, 2023.

Sadly missed by her son Chris, daughter Aimee their father Stephen and good friend Martin, grandchildren Daniel and Luke, Aimee's partner Robert and extended families.

Reposing at the home of Stephen Mahony, Ballinclogher, Lixnaw, Eircode V92 R270 on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Friday morning at 10.45am where the Requiem mass will be celebrated at 11am.

Mass will be Live streamed on the Lixnaw parish website.

Burial afterwards in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, at University Hospital Limerick.

Enquiries to Buckley Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.