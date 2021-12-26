Margaret Kenny neé Kane, Doonard Crescent, Tarbert and formerly of ‘The Rock’, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving children Sinéad, Seán, Catherine and Aisling, sons-in-law Gearóid and Eddie, daughter-in-law Bríd, sister Phyllis, grandchildren Seán, Fionnán, Réiltín, Michéal, Darragh, Caoimhe and Méabh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on Wednesday at 9:30am for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Mass will be live streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com

Interment to follow at Kilcanure Cemetery, Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo, arriving at approximately 3pm.

House strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

In accordance with the current Covid-19 situation and the government guidelines, all observances will be adhered to in the interest of public health and safety.

Strictly no hugging or handshaking.

The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate your understanding of the situation at this difficult time.

Anyone who would like to take the opportunity to form a guard of honour between Margaret’s house and St. Mary’s Church is welcomed. Please use the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies.