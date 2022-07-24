Margaret Kavanagh nee O' Sullivan, The Village Causeway and late of Kilmore Ballyduff

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place for Margaret on Wednesday at 11 o' clock in SS Peter and Paul's Church Ballyduff. livestreamed on Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/Ballyduff website followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy.

Family information:-

Margaret Kavanagh nee O' Sullivan , Causeway Village, Tralee, and late of Kilmore Ballyduff Co. Kerry, peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on July 24th 2022. Predeceased by her parents John Joe and Hanora and her sisters Ann and Hanora. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons and daughters Gary, Earl, Mary-Ita and Karen, her cherished grandchildren, sisters Mary-Ita and Breda and brother Mikey Joe, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace