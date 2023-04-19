Margaret Galvin (née Hennessy), Finuge Bridge, Lixnaw and late of Beale. Peacefully, on April 22nd, 2023, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Jim and sister of the late John Joe and Michael. Margaret will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Karina, sons Gerry, John, Patsy, Seamus and Michael, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Monday evening from 5.30 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in Finuge Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

House strictly private.