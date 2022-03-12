Margaret Cunningham née Conway, Spa Road, Tralee and formerly of Mitchels Road, Tralee.
Margaret – beloved mother of Kevin, Brendan, Domnic, Paul, Patrick, Susan and Bernadette. Deeply regretted by her loving family – her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Kay, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee this evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.40am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on www.stjohns.ie
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Baile Mhuire, Tralee
Recommended
OPW wants no-fly zone over Skellig MichaelMar 13, 2022 16:03
Roads and car parks closures to facilitate Kerry St Patrick’s Day paradesMar 12, 2022 17:03
Ukrainian refugees arrive in KerryMar 13, 2022 11:03
Kerry hotels will reportedly close to host Ukrainian refugeesMar 12, 2022 17:03
Jessie Buckley wins IFTAMar 13, 2022 13:03