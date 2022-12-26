Margaret Coffey, Cloon West, Glencar.

Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 6.30pm

Removal Thursday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. Stephen's Church Glencar where the Requiem Mass for Margaret Coffey will be celebrated at 11am

Burial afterwards in Incheru Cemetery Glencar.

May She Rest in Peace.