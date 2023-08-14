Malachy Walsh, Knockeenduff, Killarney. Suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his Dr. Crokes friends. Loving father of Stephanie, Agnes, Anne and Helen, much loved granda of Fionn, Conor, Sunny, Maya, Tara, Aisling and Darragh and dearly loved brother of Sheila Galvin. Sadly missed by his family, his children and their mother Agnes, sons-in-law Michael Quirke, Paul Roland, Paddy McGovern and Liam Burke, brother-in-law Jack, nieces Dorina and Elaine and nephew Freddie, relatives, great neighbours, his former work colleagues in An Post, his many dear friends and his Dr. Crokes family. Predeceased by his parents Helen and John and his brothers Mossie and Gerard.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening form 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Malachy will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral