Majella Kearney née Clifford, Ballymacquinn, Ardfert, Tralee.
Majella's remains will arrive to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley on Friday at 12 noon where she will repose until her funeral mass at 1pm, followed by burial to the New Cemetary, Kilmoyley. Due to government and H.S.E. Guidelines on Covid-19, only 50% capacity allowed in the church.
The mass can be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ieparish/ardfert-kilmoyley/
Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
