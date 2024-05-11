Advertisement
Castleisland students win at National Student Enterprise Awards

May 11, 2024 12:55 By radiokerrynews
Castleisland students win at National Student Enterprise Awards
Students from Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland took the top spot in their category at the National Student Enterprise Awards.

Carry Camán, a hi-vis hurley and sliotar holder, was created by Presentation Secondary School in Castleisland students Marguerite Herlihy, Seána Walsh, Clodagh Buckley and Lucey Matasa.

It came in first place in the junior category at the national awards.

Meanwhile, intermediate category entrant Léine Lúfar – which is shirts with magnetic buttons to facilitate people with impaired mobility, won an Intellectual Property Award. This business was set up by Ellie Horgan, Emma Horgan and Blaithin Rahilly from Castleisland Community College.

The Boot Clinic, restores and recycles old football boots, and it was set-up by Oliver Lata and Stephen Turner from CBS, The Green; they also competed in the national final.

