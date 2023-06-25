Mai O'Connell née O'Connor

Mai O'Connell (nee O'Connor), Main St., Causeway; died peacefully on Sunday 25th June 2023. She is predeceased by her husband Willie Joe, Son Joseph, daughter-in-law Anne, brother Harry Joe and sisters Sheila and Sr. Norah OP. Mai is lovingly remembered by her son Wym, daughter-in-law Norrie, grandchildren Ivan, Nielle, Sarah, Colman and Meave, great-grandsons Guy and Rémy and their mother Faela, her sisters Joan, Ina and Breda, her nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday 27th June from 5pm - 9pm . Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Causeway on Wednesday 28th June at 12 noon, livestreamed on the following link St. John's Church with internment afterwards in Killury Cemetery, Causeway.