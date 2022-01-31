Advertisement

Mai Kelliher née Hannon

Feb 2, 2022 15:02 By receptionradiokerry
Mai Kelliher née Hannon

Mai Kelliher née Hannon of Greenville and formerly of Lofty's Shop Convent St, Listowel Co. Kerry

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (3rd February) from 5 to 7 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Mai will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Listowel Community Hospital care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry and dearest mother of  Maurice, Jerry, Kathleen, John, Eileen and Michael and sister of the late Tom and Din-Joe.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Paul, Jerry, Andrew, Barry, Denis, Tracy, Sean, Shane, Aaron and Leah, sister Julie, brothers Ned and Jerry, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus