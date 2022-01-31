Mai Kelliher née Hannon of Greenville and formerly of Lofty's Shop Convent St, Listowel Co. Kerry

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (3rd February) from 5 to 7 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Mai will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Listowel Community Hospital care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry and dearest mother of Maurice, Jerry, Kathleen, John, Eileen and Michael and sister of the late Tom and Din-Joe.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Paul, Jerry, Andrew, Barry, Denis, Tracy, Sean, Shane, Aaron and Leah, sister Julie, brothers Ned and Jerry, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.