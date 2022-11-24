MAI KEANE NEE CRONIN

CARRIGCANNON LYREACROMPANE

REPOSING AT TANGNEY'S FUNERAL HOME CHURCH STREET CASTLEISLAND ON SUNDAY EVENING FROM 3PM TO 5PM .

FUNERAL DEPARTING HER RESIDENCE AT 10/30AM ON MONDAY MORNING ARRIVING TO THE CHURCH OF THE SACRED HEART LYREACROMPANE FOR REQUIEM MASS AT 11AM .

BURIAL AFTERWARDS IN LYREACROMPANE CEMETERY .

FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY . DONATIONS TO PALLIATIVE CARE C/O TANGNEY'S FUNERAL HOME CASTLEISLAND .

HOUSE STRICTLY

Advertisement

Mai Keane ( nee Cronin) Carrigcannon Lyreacrompane Listowel Co. Kerry . Peacefully on November 25th 2022 in the presence of her loving family in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry . Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean , her family Ann, Marie, Tim, Tricia, Kieran, Mark and John ,sons-in-law Denny, John and Joe , daughters-in-law ,Ruth ,Triona and Michelle, her adored thirteen grandchildren and much cherished three greatgrandchildren , her sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law ,nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends . Predeceased by her parents Sonny and Kit Cronin,her brother Ted,her sister Meena and baby grandson Mark .