Liza Moore née O’Connor of Skirlough, Camp.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dearest mother of Paudie, Ger, Mary & Sheila and sister of the late Mai Ennis (USA). Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Liz, Paudie’s partner Trisha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Thurs Dec 16th) from 6pm to 8 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Friday morning at 10.30am, where the Requiem Mass for Liza will be celebrated at 11am. Interment afterwards in Camp Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Down Syndrome Ireland c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.