Advertisement

Liam Daly

Aug 11, 2021 08:08 By receptionradiokerry
Liam Daly

Liam Daly, Southampton England and late of Ballyfinane, Firies

Funeral cortége arriving at Kitleagh Church on Friday at 11:50 am for requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desires to the Irish Kidney Association.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Director, Firies

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus