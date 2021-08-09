Liam Daly, Southampton England and late of Ballyfinane, Firies
Funeral cortége arriving at Kitleagh Church on Friday at 11:50 am for requiem mass at 12 noon.
Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desires to the Irish Kidney Association.
Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Director, Firies
