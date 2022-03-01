Liam Carr, Kilgarvan, Ballylongford.

in the tender and merciful care of the Pallative Care Unit at Kerry Hospice, Tralee.

Beloved father of Maria and James Carr; the adored husband of Breda; and, the dear brother of Mona Wallace, RIP (Ballycullhane, Wexford) and family, and Delia Smith (Dublin) and family. Deeply regretted by his family; his neighbours, and his many friends.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford V31 D2Y6 on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass for Liam will be celebrated at 11am on Friday. Burial immediately afterwards at Lislaughtin Abbey. Donations please in lieu of flowers to the Kerry Hospice Foundation in memory of Liam Carr.