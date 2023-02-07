Les Collins
Doon Rd. Ballybunion
Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday 10th February from 5.00 to 7.00pm.
Les funeral cortege will leave his home on Doon Rd to arrive at St Johns Church Ballybunion for 11.00am Requiem Mass on Saturday 11th February. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.
Les Collins, passed away peacefully on 9th February, surrounded by his loving family.
The much loved husband of Susie, father of Emma, Bryan and Paul, father-in-law of John, Gareth and Kerrie, cherished grandfather of Tadhg. Beloved brother of Robert and Glynis. Sadly missed by his family and closest friends.
