Leonard Griffin, Castlemaine Road, Milltown and formerly of Gurrane West Killorglin.
Reposing at his residence Tuesday evening from 5pm - 7pm
Removal Wednesday afternoon to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Advertisement
Family Information: -sadly missed by his loving wife Colette & Family.
Recommended
Roads and car parks closures to facilitate Kerry St Patrick’s Day paradesMar 12, 2022 17:03
Kerry Comhaltas inundated with offers of instruments for Ukrainian sistersMar 14, 2022 13:03
Drop in PCR-confirmed COVID cases but positive antigens on the riseMar 14, 2022 15:03
Number of COVID-19 patients in UHK doubles in a weekMar 14, 2022 14:03
South Kerry hotel to reopen for Ukrainian refugeesMar 14, 2022 13:03