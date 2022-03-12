Leonard Griffin, Castlemaine Road, Milltown and formerly of Gurrane West Killorglin.

Reposing at his residence Tuesday evening from 5pm - 7pm

Removal Wednesday afternoon to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Family Information: -sadly missed by his loving wife Colette & Family.