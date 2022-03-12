Advertisement

Leonard Griffin.

Mar 14, 2022 16:03 By receptionradiokerry
Leonard Griffin.

Leonard Griffin,  Castlemaine Road, Milltown and formerly of Gurrane West Killorglin.

Reposing at his residence Tuesday evening from 5pm - 7pm

Removal Wednesday afternoon to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Advertisement

Family Information: -sadly missed by his loving wife Colette & Family.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus