Kitty Costello  Bawnaskehy Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Tobar na Bhfionn Cemetery Cordal

