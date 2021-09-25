Kitty Coffey (nee Mangan)

LOWER BRIDGE STREET, KILLORGLIN.

Funeral Details: A PRIVAYE FAMILY FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR KITTY COFFEY ON MONDAY THE 27TH SEPTEMBER AT 12.30PM AT ST JAMES CHURCH KILLORGLIN FOLLOWED BY BURIAL TO DROMAVALLA CEMETERY KILLORGLIN.

Predeceased by her loving husband James and grandson Éanna and brothers Brendan, Den and sister Marie.

Kitty will be deeply missed by her son Finbarr and daughters Aileen, Dervil, Carina and Hazel, daughter in law Anne, sons in law Enda, Pa, Dermot and Adrian, grandchildren Carla, Darragh, Chloe, Aisling, Darren, Tanya, David, Robyn, Hayley, Christian, Luke, Rory, Fionn, Neil, Kirstie and Jean and great grand children Noah, Ethan, Harlow and Ellis. Her sisters Nora, Eileen and Eva and brothers Teddy and Owen, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.