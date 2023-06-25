Kieran Rochford, Knopogue, Ballyduff, 23rd June, 2023 (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his father Sean and brother baby Martin. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Brenda, brothers Brian, Charles and John, sisters-in-law Madge, Rosie and Joanie, aunt Anita, uncle-in-law John Finn, nieces, nephews, grand-niece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Waking at his home on Saturday evening from 5.30pm. Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Monday for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Recovery Haven, Tralee. Please use the condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.