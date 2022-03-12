Kevin Snailham, Cúl na Gréine, Carhan Rd, Cahersiveen & formerly England.
Funeral arriving to O' Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen on Wednesday morning at 10-40am. Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Relig Cill Fhaoláin. Requiem mass will be live streamed via the following link http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Air Ambulance.
Family Information: Kevin Snailham, Cúl na Gréine, Carhan Rd, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry & formerly of Watford Herts, Sharnbrook Beds. England. Suddenly at his residence on Friday March 11th 2022. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Louise & Leona, sister Colette, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.
Rest In Peace
