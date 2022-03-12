Advertisement

Kevin Snailham.

Mar 14, 2022 16:03 By receptionradiokerry
Kevin Snailham.

Kevin Snailham, Cúl na Gréine, Carhan Rd, Cahersiveen & formerly England.

 Funeral arriving to O' Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen on Wednesday morning at 10-40am. Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Relig Cill Fhaoláin.  Requiem mass will be live streamed via the following link http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Air Ambulance.

Family Information:  Kevin Snailham, Cúl na Gréine, Carhan Rd, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry & formerly of Watford Herts, Sharnbrook Beds. England.  Suddenly at his residence on Friday March 11th 2022.  Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Louise & Leona, sister Colette, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Advertisement

Rest In Peace

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus