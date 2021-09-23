Kathleen Walsh née Quill of Tonreigh, Kielduff, Tralee and formerly Causeway.

Beloved wife of the late Tom, dearest mother of Bob, Ted, Mary, Sinéad, Caitriona, Deirdre & Ciara and sister-in-law of Kathleen (Smyth) and the late Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at her son Bob’s home today (Sept 24th) from 4 to 9 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Saturday morning at 10.30 am for requiem mass at 11am. Mass will be streamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Facebook Page. Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, www.svp.ie, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.