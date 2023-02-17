Kathleen McCarthy nee Corkery
Cromane Lower and formerly of Reen, Killorglin
Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 7.30pm to 9pm
Funeral arriving Monday morning to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to Palliative Care
Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & dear friends.
Predeceased by her beloved husband John
