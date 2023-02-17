Kathleen McCarthy nee Corkery

Cromane Lower and formerly of Reen, Killorglin

Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 7.30pm to 9pm

Funeral arriving Monday morning to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care

Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & dear friends.

Advertisement

Predeceased by her beloved husband John