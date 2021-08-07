Kathleen Mangan, Langford Downs & formerly of Clooncarrig (The Shop), Killorglin.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Donie. Sadly missed by her loving sons & daughters; Shelia, Mary, Dan, Ger & Mike, Brother Donal, in-laws , grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
A private family funeral will take place for Kathleen with requiem mass at 10.30am on Tuesday morning in St. James' Church, Killorglin which will be live streamed on
www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. The funeral cortége will leave her residence in Langford Downs at 10am Tuesday morning en route to Killorglin Church. House Strictly Private Please.
