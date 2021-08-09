Kathleen Linehan née Lynch of The Village, Lixnaw, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Paul and adored mother of Mary Paula, Peter and Margaret. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her sister Maureen, grandsons Paul, Joseph, Brian (Linehan), David & Michael (Murphy), daughter-in-law Valerie, sons-in-law Gerard & Eugene, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Kathleen. The funeral cortége will depart from Kathleen's residence in Lixnaw at 10am on Thursday morning en route to St Michael’s Church, Lixnaw where Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 am, streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie

Followed by burial in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.