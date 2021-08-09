Kathleen Linehan née Lynch of The Village, Lixnaw, Tralee.
Beloved wife of Paul and adored mother of Mary Paula, Peter and Margaret. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her sister Maureen, grandsons Paul, Joseph, Brian (Linehan), David & Michael (Murphy), daughter-in-law Valerie, sons-in-law Gerard & Eugene, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends.
A private family funeral will take place for Kathleen. The funeral cortége will depart from Kathleen's residence in Lixnaw at 10am on Thursday morning en route to St Michael’s Church, Lixnaw where Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 am, streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie
Followed by burial in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery.
HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Appeal for witnesses to Tralee incident where woman threatened to use a gunAug 9, 2021 17:08
Notices advising of potential water quality issues remain at 9 Kerry beachesAug 9, 2021 13:08
Permission for two housing developments in Kerry with over 130 unitsAug 9, 2021 08:08
Jysk to open in Tralee in OctoberAug 10, 2021 08:08
Fresh doubt over Kerry v Tyrone fixture this morningAug 10, 2021 08:08